Thailand’s new helmet law sparks questions from foreign residents

Listen to this article

Traffic police from Samranrat station on Bamrung Muang and Boriphat roads in Bangkok use a saleng tricycle to seize various objects put on the road by shop owners, on July 14, 2025. (Bangkok Post file photo)

A new nationwide road safety campaign launching in Thailand on 1 June has sparked debate among residents and visitors alike, as authorities begin stricter enforcement of motorcycle helmet regulations in an effort to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

The “Safe Roads Project,” initiated by Thai traffic police, will see intensified checks on motorcyclists and passengers who fail to wear helmets, with violators now facing an increased fine of up to 2,000 baht — quadrupled from the previous 500 baht penalty. The campaign targets high-risk areas, particularly roads near schools and educational institutions, with a focus on building a culture of compliance with traffic laws.

Under the new directive, both drivers and passengers on motorcycles are legally required to wear crash helmets at all times, regardless of distance or location. Authorities say the regulation aims to tackle Thailand’s persistently high rate of road traffic injuries, particularly among motorcycle users.

The updated law has prompted questions among expatriates, with one foreign resident taking to social media platform Reddit to enquire about its application to motorcycles equipped with sidecars, commonly referred to in Thailand as saleng.

In his post, the man described a light-hearted disagreement with his Thai wife regarding whether passengers in a saleng are subject to the same helmet requirement. While his wife claimed the vehicle's configuration made helmets unnecessary, he argued that the saleng still qualifies as a motorcycle under Thai traffic law.

Although the Royal Thai Police have yet to issue a specific clarification on helmet requirements for saleng configurations, the current legislation makes no distinction between standard motorcycles and those fitted with sidecars. As such, all riders and passengers are presumed to be subject to the same safety provisions.

Authorities have also instructed provincial police forces to identify areas with frequent traffic violations or accidents and to focus enforcement efforts accordingly. Repeat offenders may face escalated penalties, and checkpoints are expected to become increasingly common throughout the campaign.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of road traffic fatalities in the world, with motorcyclists comprising the majority of those killed or seriously injured. The government’s latest move signals a renewed commitment to tackling this long-standing public health issue through education and enforcement.