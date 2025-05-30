New dugong duo spotted in Thailand's Krabi province

Two dugongs are spotted near Ao Nam Mao in Muang district in Thailand's Krabi province. (Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin)

KRABI - Park officials have reported the sighting of two new dugongs and a group of green turtles near Ao Nam Mao in Muang district of this southern Thai province, suggesting improving marine biodiversity.

Saegsuree Songthong, chief of Nopparatthara and Phi Phi island park, said the recent survey of rare and endangered animals, assisted by a drone, near Ao Nam Mao showed the presence of three dugongs — one already known to be in the area and two newcomers — feeding on seagrass, their primary food source.

The newcomers, believed to be a mother and calf, appeared to be healthy with the adult estimated to be around 3.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width and the calf estimated to be a metre smaller in both dimensions at present, he said.

He said that the sighting of nine green turtles was even more encouraging because it marked the first time the animals were observed in this area. Most of the turtles were believed to be mature adults aged over 10.

Mr Saegsuree contributed the presence of these marine animals to favourable weather conditions and abundant food sources especially seagrass, the primary food sources of dugongs and green turtles, near the coast.

He said the sighting has brought excitement and joy to both park officials and local residents who see the presence of these animals as evidence of a healthy marine ecosystem.