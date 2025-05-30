Army chiefs try to resolve Thai-Cambodian border dispute

Listen to this article

Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, right, shakes hands with Gen Mao Sophan, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army during talks on Thursday to resolve a border conflict. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to try and resolve their latest border dispute within two weeks through their joint boundary committee, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement, in both Thai and English, was issued following rounds of informal negotiations and a meeting between the army commanders of the two countries. It was prompted by a brief clash on Wednesday between troops from both sides in a disputed area near Chong Bok, in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province. One Cambodian soldier was reported killed.

While awaiting the outcome of the joint boundary committee (JBC) meeting, expected in the next two weeks, all troops involved in the clash will withdraw from the site, significantly de-escalating the situation, the statement said.

Both sides agreed to use the Regional Border Committee as an additional mechanism to address any lingering misunderstandings and reinforce the effectiveness of the JBC outcome, it added.

The statement affirmed that the commanders of both armies are now committed to strictly overseeing their troops to ensure full compliance with the terms of the negotiations.

The commander of the Royal Cambodian Army reiterated that if any Cambodian personnel violate the agreed terms, they would be immediately transferred out of the border area, while stressing that the Cambodian command structures maintain full control over their units, according to the Thai army statement.

The formal meeting between the Thai and Cambodian army chiefs proceeded in a cordial atmosphere, and the withdrawal plan was agreed, it said. (Story continues below)

Thaksin downplays issue

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, meanwhile, downplayed the border conflict, calling it a minor skirmish involving lower-ranking soldiers on the ground.

Senior government and military officials from both countries still have a good relationship and can communicate effectively, said the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thaksin said the basic protocol is that in areas where the border is unclear and not officially demarcated, both sides should withdraw and treat the area as a no-man’s land.

Because border demarcation between countries can take years and often never fully concludes, turning such areas into a no-man’s land is the most practical solution, he said.