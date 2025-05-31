15-year scam operation ends as DSI raids 11 sites

Photos: 123RF

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has busted an international scam ring that has been operating out of Thailand for over 15 years, conning victims in various parts of the world.

The DSI conducted simultaneous raids at 11 locations and arrested nine suspects involved in the network that lured victims into purchasing non-existent products and services through over 2,000 fake websites, Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, director-general of the DSI, said yesterday.

The damages were estimated at well over 800 million baht, he said.

The gang, comprising over 30 individuals, entered Thailand on tourist visas and sought to remain in the country permanently by marrying Thai women and using their marital status to extend their visas, by posing as language teachers in public and private schools, or by establishing front companies, Pol Maj Yutthana said.

They used Thailand as a base to register over 100 fake companies and opened more than 500 mule bank accounts to receive illicit funds, he added. They targeted Thai nationals and foreigners, tricking them into believing they were purchasing legitimate Thai products and persuading the victims to transfer money to company bank accounts.

The funds were then either sent back to the perpetrators' home countries or laundered through digital currencies, Pol Maj Yutthana said.

In some cases, Thai wives were used to register fake companies, and others were recruited with promises of shared profits, he noted.

Believing the offer, many locals agreed to open bank accounts and register companies, unknowingly aiding in the scam, he said.

The arrested suspects included a Nigerian man, two Cameroonian men, and six Thais. All face charges related to participating in a transnational criminal organisation and inputting false data into computer systems.