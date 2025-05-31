Pride seen as 'economic opportunity'

While the recently passed Marriage Equality Bill marks a historic milestone for Thailand's LGBTQ+ community, some experts say the country must go further by positioning this group in the upcoming Pride Month not just as symbols of progress but as drivers of economic growth.

The issue was raised yesterday during the Bangkok Pride Forum, a three-day event being held from May 30 to June 1, featuring wide-ranging discussions on business and the economy, healthcare, education, human rights, the environment, and technology.

One session explored how Thailand's LGBTQ+ community can move beyond being a token of gender diversity to becoming a powerful force in the nation's creative and cultural sectors.

Panellists agreed that the Marriage Equality Law, which came into effect on Jan 23, has laid a strong legal foundation, but sustained and inclusive efforts are needed to fully integrate LGBTQ+ individuals into the economic fabric of the country.

Alisa Phanthusak, managing director of Tiffany's Show Pattaya, said her organisation has long prioritised talent over personal identity.

"When the Marriage Equality Law passed, it reaffirmed what we've always believed: Thai society is open-minded," she said.

"Now it's time for businesses to normalise the LGBTQ+ identity and focus on what this community can achieve, not just who they are."

Ms Alisa urged the private sector to stop treating LGBTQ+ people as anomalies and instead recognise them as vital contributors to Thailand's service and creative economies. She also called for innovation-driven policies that empower LGBTQ+ professionals.

"We need to move beyond traditional economic models and embrace innovation to fuel long-term growth," she said.

Piyarat Kaljareuk, vice president of Kantana Group, pointed to the persistent challenges in media representation.

"Too often, LGBTQ+ characters are portrayed as comic relief or minor roles, which perpetuates damaging stereotypes," he said.

"We need more respectful, authentic portrayals in the media that reflect both the reality and the potential of LGBTQ+ individuals."

Waaddao Anne Chumaporn, co-founder of Bangkok Pride, warned businesses against performative allyship.

"Changing your logo to a rainbow for one month is not enough -- that's rainbow-washing," she said.

"If Pride is limited to big cities, we're neglecting rural LGBTQ+ youth who deserve the same sense of safety and belonging," she said.

"Local governments need dedicated budgets and policies that support grassroots inclusion."

In his opening address, Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy policy adviser to the Prime Minister and chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee, hailed the Marriage Equality Law as a turning point for the kingdom.

"This law opens up new opportunities within the creative economy," he said.

"We must now expand Pride celebrations and integrate them into broader cultural initiatives to not only stimulate the economy but also foster deeper societal acceptance."