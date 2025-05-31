Thai regulator warns taxi drivers to shape up

Listen to this article

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has warned that public transport drivers who fail to meet standards, particularly when providing services to tourists, will face severe penalties.

DLT deputy director-general and spokesman Seksom Akraphand emphasised the crucial role of tourism in driving Thailand's economy, adding that the quality of public transport directly impacts the country's image, as many foreign visitors rely on these services.

The DLT is deploying transport inspectors daily to ensure drivers comply with regulations, preventing exploitation of tourists, as well as locals, he said.

These efforts include providing traffic assistance around popular tourist spots, especially in areas where complaints have frequently surfaced, such as major shopping malls, Sanam Luang, Yaowarat (Chinatown), Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports and Mo Chit Bus Terminal.

The DLT has also launched the "Ratchaprasong Model" pilot project, a collaborative effort with the Tourist Police Bureau, Lumpini Metropolitan Police Station, Pathumwan District Office and shopping malls in the Ratchaprasong area to increase on-site enforcement and prevent public transport violations in this popular tourist zone.

From Oct 1 last year to April 30, the DLT apprehended 3,960 public transport drivers for refusing to take passengers, not using fare meters, failing to deliver passengers to agreed-upon destinations, etc. The agency fined a total of 9,375 offenders.

The DLT also implemented a driver behaviour point deduction system to promote safety and service-mindedness among public transport drivers during the same period, with 2,032 deductions made and 71 drivers having their licences revoked.

This development came after a recent viral video clip showing a taxi driver, identified only as Sali, charging a fee of 150 baht to a Thai passenger instead of using the meter to calculate the fee. The incident took place near Iconsiam shopping complex on May 23.

In the clip, Mr Sali told the passenger that he would not take her to her destination if she refused to pay the fixed rate and complained that he should have picked up a foreign passenger instead.

As a result, DLT fined him 1,000 baht, suspended his public driver's licence for a month and made him do public service training. The agency also warned him that repeat offences will lead to licence revocation.