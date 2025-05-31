Beauty queen scammers get jail terms

The Criminal Court yesterday handed down jail sentences of between six and seven years to four scammers who tricked a beauty queen into transferring millions to them.

The charges included criminal association, fraud, computer crimes, money laundering and involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.

This was the same group of criminals who reportedly defrauded Charlotte Austin, one of the runners-up in the Miss Grand Thailand 2022 beauty pageant, out of four million baht.

Ms Charlotte became a co-plaintiff in the case after falling victim to the scam.

On Dec 7 last year, she received a phone call from a person claiming to be a Department of Special Investigation (DSI) official, accusing her of involvement in money laundering.

Convinced by the caller's claim, she transferred a total of 4 million baht in three transactions.

After realising she had been deceived, she had her account frozen and reported the incident and helped authorities trace the four offenders, whose names were withheld.

The court found that the first defendant opened bank accounts and travelled to Cambodia to complete facial scans to register the accounts, before providing the information to the second and third defendants.

These two passed the account details to the fourth defendant, who impersonated a police officer to threaten and deceive victims into transferring money.

Once successful, the group converted the stolen funds into digital currency.