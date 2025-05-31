Peru optimistic on Thaifex food pavilion, trade deal

Listen to this article

The Peruvian food pavilion at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025. The event runs until today at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. Chanat Katanyu

The Peruvian Embassy in Thailand hopes its food pavilion at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025 will help maintain the momentum of trade between the two nations as they look forward to potentially sealing a Thailand-Peru Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this year.

The embassy officially launched its Peruvian food pavilion at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on May 27. It will continue until today, showcasing a variety of food and beverages from the Andean nation. The initiative aims to strengthen economic ties between the two countries through culinary diplomacy.

Erick Aponte, director of PROMPERÚ ASEAN, said the pavilion is a joint effort between the public and private sectors, designed to enhance bilateral trade opportunities.

"Our past participation at Thaifex has exceeded expectations, generating around five billion US dollars in sales per event. This year, we anticipate between 5-8 billion dollars, with new products, including frozen goods, making their debut," he said.

The pavilion also features products from Peru's largest cacao-based manufacturers, further expanding the country's market presence in Thailand.

Peruvian Ambassador Cecilia Galarreta highlighted the significance of 2025, which marks 60 years of bilateral ties. She noted this is Peru's 11th appearance at Thaifex and expressed optimism that the pavilion would contribute to trade growth between the two countries.

Looking ahead, the implementation of the Thailand-Peru FTA is expected to open new trade opportunities. Negotiations began in 2002, leading to a Framework Agreement on Closer Economic Partnership in 2003. The ambassador expressed hope the agreement would be finalised by the end of this year. "Once the FTA is complete, it will unlock new trade avenues for both countries," she said.