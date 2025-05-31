China doubles down on building telescopes in Thailand to monitor Earth using space signals

13-metre Chiang Mai radio antenna and another being built in southern Thailand expected to aid GPS, climate research and quake forecasting

Listen to this article

The 13-metre radio antenna has been jointly developed by the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT). (Photo: Handout)

OHIO — China has completed its first overseas new-generation radio telescope in northern Thailand, bolstering a global scientific network that monitors deep space signals and tracks subtle shifts in the Earth's rotation and tectonic plates.

The 13-metre (43-foot) radio antenna, jointly developed by the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, was officially inaugurated in Chiang Mai on May 16, according to the observatory's WeChat account.

Together with a second telescope under construction in Songkhla, southern Thailand, the station will enhance deep-space tracking and high-precision Earth monitoring, contributing to more accurate GPS, climate research and earthquake forecasting.

Ding Chibiao, vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, described the Chiang Mai telescope as "a role model of scientific cooperation between China and Thailand". During the inauguration ceremony, he said its launch held special significance as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Supachai Pathumnakul, permanent secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), said the telescope reflected the growing scientific partnership between the two nations and would deliver high quality data for global research efforts.

According to the Shanghai observatory, the project began with a memorandum of understanding in 2017. After years of delays caused by the coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the telescope captured its first signal in August last year.

By April, it had completed a full 24-hour observation session - including enhanced measurements of Earth's rotation - as part of a network of similar Chinese telescopes. The data met the expected precision benchmarks.

The telescope is equipped with a fast-slewing antenna, capable of rapidly switching between observation targets. It also features dual-frequency receivers to reduce atmospheric interference, along with high-speed data acquisition and recording systems.

These features allow the instrument to process vast amounts of information in real time, supporting continuous and highly accurate observations of both space and Earth, according to the observatory.

The two telescopes in Thailand are part of a technique called Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI), which links multiple radio telescopes across vast distances to function as one enormous, Earth-sized antenna.

By comparing the arrival times of radio signals at different stations, VLBI allows scientists to pinpoint their relative positions with millimetre-level accuracy. This precision enables researchers to track both the motion of celestial objects and the gradual drift of Earth's tectonic plates.

While traditional VLBI systems relied on slower measurements and narrower bandwidths, new-generation stations are designed to provide faster, continuous monitoring with unprecedented precision, meeting the demands of modern geodesy and space science.

The Chiang Mai telescope works alongside China's Tianma-13 and Seshan-13 stations in Shanghai and the Urumqi-13 station in Xinjiang. All are 13-metre new-generation antennas, and together they form part of the Chinese VLBI Network.

These telescopes regularly take part in international campaigns coordinated by the International VLBI Service, which includes more than 30 active stations across Asia, Europe, North America and other regions.