Seven suspects arrested in illegal loan crackdown

Three operations had at least B100 million each in cash flow, say police

Police raid the house of one of the seven suspects arrested in connection with illegal lending during operations in Chanthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Sukhothai. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with three illegal lending businesses with cash flow of at least 100 million baht each following police raids in four provinces, Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) officers said on Saturday.

The first operation took place in Chanthaburi province at the offices of a business called Cash Today, which contacted customers through its Facebook page, said Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruphat, the ECD commander.

The major investor, identified only as Sumet, was not present during the raid, in which police seized documents and other evidence. However, he later turned himself in, Pol Maj Gen Thatphum said.

Two others said to be involved in the network, identified only as Supattra, 54, and Rewat, 39, were arrested at their residences in Bang Kapi and Nong Khaem districts of Bangkok.

In another operation in Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani, three suspects were arrested: an investor, identified only as Porapawit, 54, and debt collectors, Krittin, 30, and Chao, 31. Loan contracts and bank passbooks linked to illegal activities were also seized.

Another suspect, only identified as Suphapak or An, 35, was arrested in Sukhothai. Police said she was a big loan shark in the province, known as Jay An Fast Cash, charging floating interest rates as high as 7.75% per day.

If a debtor failed to make payments, her enforcers would intimidate them at their homes, police said.

All of the suspects admitted to charges, the ECD said. Investigations into the three networks’ financial transactions revealed cash flow of over 100 million baht each, Pol Maj Gen Thatphum said.