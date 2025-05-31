Students caught smoking forced to drink cigarette butt water

Listen to this article

An image from a video shows a technical teacher in Nakhon Sawan ordering a student to drink water mixed with cigarette butts as punishment for being caught smoking. (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

A vocational teacher in Nakhon Sawan has been reassigned after a video surfaced showing her punishing male students caught smoking by forcing them to drink water mixed with cigarette butts.

The incident, which occurred on May 29, has sparked widespread outrage on Thai social media, with many condemning the punishment as excessive and harmful.

The video, filmed by a student, shows the teacher summoning around 10 male students and mixing cigarette butts into a bottle of water, which she then ordered them to drink. She is also heard using profane language, leading to a heated argument with some students. Other teachers had to intervene to de-escalate the situation.

Following the public backlash, the college director said that the teacher, who was part of a disciplinary team, had been moved to a different role. The school has also called in the students’ parents to review the incident and discuss further steps.

While many agree that the students were wrong to smoke on campus, critics argue that the punishment was inappropriate and could pose serious health risks.

Some have called on the Ministry of Education to investigate the teacher’s conduct and ensure such disciplinary methods are not repeated.

The college director was expected to provide an official update on the matter later on Saturday evening.