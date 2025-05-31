Thai army dismisses reports about border closure

Spokesman says plan would only be used if tensions with Cambodia escalated significantly

Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk (front row, right) and his Cambodian counterpart Gen Mao Sophan, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army (front row, left) lead military officers to inspect the Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district of Surin province in Thailand on May 29. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The Royal Thai Army has dismissed reports that Thailand was preparing to close 16 border checkpoints with Cambodia, saying such a plan would only be adopted if security risks escalates, particularly involving long-range weaponry.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, was responding on Saturday to a flurry of posts on social media that closures had been ordered, amid tensions between the two countries following an incident on Wednesday in a disputed area in Ubon Ratchathani province.

He said such measures were part of a broader strategy to manage potential threats to national security and public welfare. At present, no official orders have been issued.

“Now, we have not yet received any report (about the closure of border checkpoints),” Maj Gen Winthai said. “In the past, a border closure was carried out only when absolutely necessary, primarily in response to credible intelligence indicating high-risk threats, especially the use of long-range weapons.

“At present, the overall border situation remains stable. However, certain areas might have some problems, but they are not worrying. Both Thai and Cambodian authorities continue to use bilateral mechanisms to resolve problems in accordance with existing agreements.”

Reports circulating online said that Thai security authorities were preparing to close six permanent border checkpoints and 10 temporary crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border, as well as tourism entry points at Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom.

The decision was reportedly reached at an urgent meeting of Thai security officials after the clash that began when Cambodian troops were seen digging a trench in a disputed area near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani. In the subsequent firefight, Cambodia said one of its soldiers was killed and that there were other unspecified injuries.

The reports said concerns had risen about the safety of cross-border trade, amid intensified anti-Thai sentiment on Cambodian social media, with some posters calling for a boycott of Thai goods.

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, meanwhile, blamed some “extremist” Thais for trying to stir up trouble, and said he had blocked access from Thai IP addresses to his Facebook page.

On Wednesday, he was the only senior official from either side to mention the word “war”, calling Thai troops “invading forces”.

In another post on Friday, the father of Cambodia’s current prime minister claimed the “Emerald Triangle” belongs to Cambodia and invited both countries to settle the dispute at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Thai and Cambodian army commanders met on Thursday to discuss how to de-escalate the situation. They agreed to try and resolve the issue within two weeks through the countries’ existing joint boundary committee, the Royal Thai Army said in a statement on Friday. (Story continues below)

Checkpoints in question

According to the reports, if an emergency situation arose the planned closures would affect six permanent border checkpoints and 10 temporary crossings, plus two tourism-related access points. The six permanent checkpoints are:

Chong Sa-ngam, Phu Sing district, Si Sa Ket province

Chong Chom, Kap Choeng district, Surin

Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo

Ban Laem, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi

Ban Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi

Ban Hat Lek, Khlong Yai district, Trat.

The 10 temporary checkpoints are:

Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani

Ban Ta Phraya, Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo

Ban Nong Plue, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo

Ban Khao Din, Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo

Ban Subtari, Soi Dao district, Chanthaburi

Ban Bueng Chanang Lang, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi

Ban Suan Som, Sai Dao district, Chanthaburi

Ban Muen Dan, Bo Rai district, Trat

Ban Chamong, Bo Rai district, Trat

Chong Sai Taku, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram.

The two tourism-related checkpoints are the access point to Preah Vihear Temple in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket, and the Ta Muen Thom crossing in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin, according to the reports.