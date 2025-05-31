Thai-Cambodian collaboration continues in anniversary year

Listen to this article

Tull Traisorat, the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia (10th from left) , takes a group of visiting Thai journalists at the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh. The visit is led by Chavarong Limpattamapanee, chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand (9th from left). (Photo: NPCT)

PHNOM PENH - Thailand and Cambodia are expanding collaboration across various sectors, including investment, tourism and culture as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Those ties can occasionally become strained — as they have this past week after a brief skirmish in a disputed border area — but good intentions prevail on both sides to cooperate and meet shared goals.

Tull Traisorat, the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, recently met a group of visiting Thai journalists at the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh. The visit was organised by the National Press Council of Thailand to enhance Thai journalists’ understanding of Cambodia.

Improving connectivity between the neighbours is a key goal, with plans to expand transport networks and infrastructure are under way, he said. They include improving roadways and new bridges to ease trade and travel.

Railway extensions also are being carried out, potentially linking Sa Kaeo province in Thailand to Phnom Penh and further into southern Cambodia.

Maritime routes are also being explored, with cruise liners now able to dock at expanded ports, enabling travellers to explore destinations across Thailand, Cambodia and even Vietnam, he said.

As for tourism, Mr Tull said Thailand is promoting joint tourism initiatives under the concept of “Six Countries, One Destination”, encouraging travellers to experience multiple countries within Southeast Asia.

The campaign, set to launch by the end of this year, aims to boost regional travel across six Asean nations: Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam and a sixth country yet to be confirmed.

One of Thailand’s primary goals is to promote regional tourism, encouraging visitors to explore the two countries. Last year, 2.1 million Thai tourists visited Cambodia while Cambodian visitors to Thailand reached 553,000.

“We believe a more integrated tourism campaign could boost these numbers significantly,” the Thai ambassador said. “The initiative encourages tourists visiting Cambodia to extend their travel to Thailand, and vice versa, mirroring European multi-country tour packages.”

Thailand and Cambodia are to be positioned as interconnected tourist hubs, where visitors can extend their journeys across both nations.

Iconic Thai destinations such as Phuket, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui are being integrated with Cambodia’s emerging tourist spots, ensuring a continuous and immersive travel experience, he said.

Economic agenda

As for strengthening economic partnerships, Mr Tull said the government is encouraging private enterprises to expand investments in Cambodia, particularly in agriculture, food processing and hospitality.

Cambodia, rich in agricultural produce such as mangoes and cassava, is keen to develop processing plants, preventing the need to export raw materials to Vietnam for refining.

Incentives such as tax exemptions on machinery imports and extended investment benefits are being offered to Thai companies considering expansion in Cambodia, he said.

As for cultural and educational exchanges, both nations continue to promote exchanges through shared media, arts and sports.

Recent events include a Thailand-Cambodia friendship football match, marathon races across border provinces and education programmes that enhance cooperation between universities.

The government, through initiatives such as the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), is providing scholarships and training to support skill development in areas such as agriculture, climate change and sustainable development, Mr Tull said.

For all of these endeavours, the media is seen as a key tool to strengthen public perceptions between Thailand and Cambodia. He stressed the importance of responsible journalism in promoting positive narratives and fostering understanding.

Media relations

Chavarong Limpattamapanee, chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand, said the historical relationship between the Thai and Cambodian media dates back to 1994 when Cambodia began rebuilding after years of conflict.

During this period, Cambodia’s first journalists’ association was founded with support from Australia, marking the beginning of Thai media engagement with their Cambodian counterparts.

However, political challenges in Cambodia later disrupted progress. Initially, there was only one journalists’ association, but internal divisions led to the emergence of multiple groups, complicating cooperation efforts.

These difficulties were further intensified by political turmoil, eventually contributing to strained relations between Thai and Cambodian media. A pivotal moment in bilateral media collaboration came during the tenure of journalist Kavee Chongkittavorn as president of the Thai Journalists Association, said Mr Chavarong.

Under his leadership, the Thai media sought to strengthen ties with their Cambodian counterparts. Efforts were made to restore partnerships and promote press freedom in Cambodia, culminating in the creation of the now-dissolved Southeast Asia Press Freedom Alliance (SEAPA).

Mr Chavarong said one notable example of cooperation occurred during the funeral of Cambodian king Norodom Sihanouk. A Thai journalist’s coverage had led to controversy after some images were perceived as disrespectful. Thai and Cambodian journalists got together, issuing joint statements and ensuring guidelines be followed.

Another instance of cross-border coordination emerged during the Miss Grand controversy involving disputes between Thai and Cambodian organisers last year.

The need for coordination and dialogue became evident again this week, following a brief clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in a disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani province. Tensions were further inflamed by online rumours and commentary on both sides.

Cooler heads have prevailed at the top levels of the military and government in both countries and diplomatic solutions are now being sought. But the need for vigilance remains — online rumours about border closures, debunked by the Thai army, are a prime example.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Saturday cautioned against the spread of false or inflammatory information.

“Any attempts to incite unrest or spread misinformation serve no purpose and bring no benefit to the more than 70 million Thai citizens,” he warned, calling for unity and responsible discourse.