Health minister defends veto of ruling in Thaksin case

Somsak says medical council missed some key points in recommending discipline against three doctors

Police General Hospital accommodated former premier Thaksin Shinawatra for six months from August 2023 to February 2024. He reportedly paid all the costs of his stay, including a room that cost 8,500 baht a night. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has defended his decision to veto a ruling by the Medical Council of Thailand to penalise doctors involved in the treatment of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra during his six-month custodial stay at the Police General Hospital.

He asserted that his decision was based on the findings of investigative committees and dismissed allegations of political interference.

Four doctors were investigated after the council determined that there was no evidence of Thaksin ever suffering an illness serious enough to warrant his extended stay in the premium ward on the 14th floor of the police hospital.

Thaksin returned from self-imposed exile on Aug 22, 2023, and was taken directly to court where he was sentenced to eight years in prison — later commuted to one year by royal clemency — for abuse of power while in office from 2001-06. From court he was taken to prison where he was briefly detained before being rushed to the police hospital, reportedly to deal with a serious health emergency.

Thaksin remained there for six months until he was granted parole in February 2024, prompting questions over whether he had received preferential treatment.

The medical council said the available evidence did not support claims that Thaksin suffered illnesses that could not be treated in a prison hospital. It recommended three of the four doctors involved in the former premier’s treatment be subject to disciplinary action.

Dr Ruamthip Supanan, who was responsible for his initial screening at Bangkok Remand Prison, received a formal reprimand for issuing a premature medical referral.

Two others — Pol Lt Gen Dr Sophonrat Singhajaru and Pol Lt Gen Dr Thaweesilp Wechvitarn, senior doctors at Police General Hospital — were suspended from medical practice for providing inaccurate medical documentation related to Thaksin’s stay.

Independent panel

One of the three doctors appealed the council’s ruling to Mr Somsak, who has veto power in his role as honorary president of the council. The minister subsequently appointed a panel whose members include lawyers to consider the appeal.

On Thursday, Mr Somsak decided the three doctors should be spared disciplinary action.

For Dr Ruamthip, the minister determined related correctional regulations might not have been taken into consideration by the council in issuing her the reprimand.

For Dr Sophonrat, the minister insisted the senior doctor never described Thaksin’s condition as critical, a term the council cited in its disciplinary order.

Dr Thaweesilp offered a written medical opinion that Thaksin’s treatment was ongoing and should carry on at a hospital. However, he did not specify at what hospital the treatment should continue, according to Mr Somsak.

The minister said he requested additional documents from the council but they were not forthcoming.

The council can still overturn the ministerial veto if a two-thirds majority of the 70 council executives vote to do so when they meet on June 12.

That is the day before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions begins a hearing on Thaksin’s stay in the premium ward and whether he must go back to serve time in prison.

Mr Somsak, a longtime member of the Pheu Thai Party over which Thaksin presides, has denied he received any instruction to issue the veto. He also said he was unperturbed by calls for him to be impeached over the matter.