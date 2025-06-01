Local admins can help keep smoking rate down

Anti-tobacco products are exhibited at parliament on May 29. Chanat Katanyu

Thailand has reduced its smoking rate by 48% over the past 33 years but tobacco use still places a heavy economic burden on low-income households, said the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation (ASH) during World No-Tobacco Day on Saturday.

Citing data from tobacco consumption surveys conducted between 1991 and 2024, chairman Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit said the smoking rate among Thai adults dropped from 32% in 1991 to 16% in 2024.

The biggest decline occurred in the northern region, where smoking declined by 58%, he said, adding that in contrast, the southern region saw the smallest drop at 29%.

"In low-income households earning between 1,043 and 6,532 baht per month, individuals spend an average of 748 baht monthly on cigarette packs, 127 baht on roll-your-own tobacco and 718 baht on e-cigarettes.

"For the lowest income group, tobacco expenses can consume up to 60% of their monthly income. This financial burden also affects basic family needs, household health and especially children's education opportunities," he said.

Dr Prakit also introduced a new mobile application called TUM (Tobacco Use Monitor), designed to gather local data on smoking behaviour to support more targeted tobacco controls at the community level.

Meanwhile, Dr Lakkhana Termsirikulchai, director of the Center for Tobacco Control Human Resource Development at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), raised concerns about the growing use of e-cigarettes among Thai children and adolescents.

She said modern e-cigarette products have evolved to include over 18,000 flavours and are often sold in attractive, toy-like designs making them harder for adults to detect.

"Nicotine pouches" and "nasal vapes" deliver high nicotine doses without smoke or odour but can be even more addictive than traditional cigarettes, she said.

"There are alarming cases of children as young as 12–14 suffering from lung damage due to e-cigarette use. Even more disturbing is the case of a 1-year and 7-month-old child who was exposed to smoking and kratom tea within the family.

"These are urgent warning signs that demand immediate action to tighten e-cigarette regulations and restrict access -- especially at the local level," Dr Lakkhana said.