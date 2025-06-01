Four police officers suspended after two fatal air crashes

Smoke rises from a police helicopter after it crashed in Muang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on May 24. Fire & Rescue Thailand

Four officers from the Police Aviation Division (PAD) were suspended following two fatal air disasters in 30 days.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch on Saturday signed the suspension order for Division Commander Pol Maj Gen Amnat Detbunluang, Deputy Commander Pol Col Daenchai Pimsarn and aviation technicians Pol Col Pichaisak Punyothorn and Pol Lt Col Suthep Wongkuan.

Division Deputy Commander, Pol Col Narong Iamsom, has been assigned as the acting commander of the division.

The suspension order followed aircraft accidents on April 25 and May 24, which killed nine officers. On April 25, a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft of the Royal Thai Police crash-landed in the sea off Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, killing six officers. On May 24, a Bell-212 helicopter belonging to the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit crashed in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Muang district, killing three officers.

The RTP Inspector-General Office has ordered a committee to probe both cases, said the suspension order.

On Wednesday, Pol Gen Kittharath went to the PAD office to discuss the accidents and a future management plan. Afterwards, he said the discussion aimed to ensure division's pilots work to improve air safety.

The PAD resumed its operations on Saturday after a temporary no-fly order was issued on May 26. A thorough aircraft inspection is set to be finished in a week, said Pol Gen Kittharath.

On Friday, the RTP inspector-general, Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, said the Bell-212 accident was presumably caused by the helicopter's broken large tail propeller.

The initial investigation said the broken propeller, which was caused by the absence of two nuts, made the helicopter lose its balance and crash, he said.

Investigators are now looking into the missing nuts, as both had at least 600 hours of working span left before they must be replaced. Pol Gen Thatchai said police are required to repair minor damages to the aircraft, while THAI Airways is responsible for its general maintenance.