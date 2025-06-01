Miss World Thailand crowned Miss World

Listen to this article

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri reacts after being crowned Miss World by last year's Miss World winner, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova, at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday night. (Photo: Reuters)

Miss World Thailand Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri became Miss World at the 72nd Miss World pageant organised in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday night.

Opal, 22, is a political science student and the founder of the "Opal for Her" initiative that supports women with breast cancer. She competed alongside 108 contestants.

"This moment is not just a personal victory; it is a shared dream of every young girl who wants to be seen, heard and to create change. I am honoured to represent this legacy and use my time as Miss World to make a real difference," Opal said in her first speech as the 72nd Miss World, as quoted on missworld.com. She is Thailand's first Miss World.

"Opal has shown us that she is more than a winner — she is a woman of purpose, with a voice the world is ready to hear,” said Miss World Organisation chairwoman Julia Morley, who presided over the jury.

The "Opal for Her" project she has been promoting for over three years advocates for greater awareness and prioritisation of breast cancer and its victims. She aims to expand this project globally through the Miss World platform.

On Saturday, the pageant was gradually narrowed down, with contestants from four continental regions — Africa, the Americas & Caribbean, Asia & Oceania and Europe.

The first runner-up is Hasset Dereje from Ethiopia, followed by Maja Klajda from Poland and Aurélie Joachim from Martinique.