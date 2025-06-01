Free expressway access on June 3 to mark Queen Suthida’s birthday

Thailand's Expressway Authority has announced free expressway access on June 3, 2025. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced that toll fees will be waived on three major expressways on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s birthday. The toll-free period will run from 12.01am to midnight, covering a total of 61 toll booths.

The initiative, approved by the Ministry of Transport, aims to ease travel for the public during the national holiday and reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas. It also serves to alleviate transportation costs for commuters on this special occasion.

The three expressways included in the toll exemption are:

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (First Stage Expressway), with 20 toll booths

Si Rat Expressway (Second Stage Expressway), with 31 toll booths

Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in – Pak Kret), with 10 toll booths

EXAT shared the announcement via its official Facebook page, noting that the toll waiver is part of its ongoing efforts to support public convenience and honour national celebrations. June 3 is recognised as a public holiday in Thailand to commemorate the Queen’s birthday.

This move is expected to benefit thousands of motorists and contribute to smoother traffic flow across Bangkok and surrounding areas.