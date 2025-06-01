Thai police announce 94 road checkpoints for strict traffic law enforcement

The Royal Thai Police have announced 94 road checkpoints for strict traffic law enforcement, aiming to reduce accidents and enhance safety for road users. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Royal Thai Police have launched a nationwide traffic enforcement campaign at 94 key locations across the country, aiming to reduce road accidents and improve safety for all road users. The initiative, dubbed the “Safe Roads Project”, began today and will see strict enforcement of traffic laws in high-risk areas starting today.

The selected locations include roads with frequent traffic violations, high accident rates, or proximity to schools. The 94 checkpoints span all regions, including 11 in the Metropolitan Police Bureau area, and others distributed across Provincial Police Regions 1 to 9.

Authorities have urged motorists to strictly follow traffic regulations, especially in the designated zones. Violators will face legal action without exception, as officers have been instructed to enforce the law rigorously.

Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Jintakanon, Commissioner of the Traffic Police Division and head of the image enhancement task force, said the campaign follows orders from Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, Deputy National Police Chief and Director of the Traffic Management Centre. The project is part of a broader strategy to instil traffic discipline and ensure road safety.

Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn emphasised that public cooperation is vital to the project’s success. “We want to make roads safer for everyone. Please respect the rules and help us reduce accidents,” he said.