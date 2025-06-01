Bangkok warns of Rama I Road closure for Pride parade Sunday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration advises commuters to avoid Rama I Road on Sunday from 12pm to 6pm due to the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has advised motorists to avoid Rama I Road and surrounding areas on Sunday from 12pm to 6pm, due to the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025. The parade is expected to draw large crowds and cause significant traffic disruptions in central Bangkok.

According to a post on the BMA’s official Facebook page, the parade will affect several key roads leading to and around Pathumwan intersection. These include Phaya Thai Road, Rama I Road, and Ploenchit Road, all of which will be partially or fully closed during the event.

Additional roads that may experience congestion or restricted access include inbound and outbound sections of Phaya Thai Road, Ratchawithi Road, Phahon Yothin Road, Si Ayutthaya Road, Chaturathit Road, Banthat Thong Road, Henri Dunant Road, Ratchadamri Road, and Wireless Road. Several sois, including Chidlom and Soi Somkid, are also expected to be affected.

The BMA has apologised for the inconvenience and urged the public to plan alternative routes or use public transport where possible. Organisers of the Pride Parade have coordinated with city officials to ensure safety and minimise disruption.