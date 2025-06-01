Chadchart enjoys broad support from Bangkokians: poll

Listen to this article

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presents a report marking his third year in office under the theme “Stepping into Year 4: Driving Bangkok Toward a City of Opportunity and Hope” at Bangkok City Hall on May 7. (BMA photo)

Three years into his tenure as Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt continues to enjoy strong support among city residents, according to an opinion survey released by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).

The poll, conducted between May 15–21, surveyed 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and above across all 50 districts of Bangkok. Participants came from diverse educational, occupational, and income backgrounds.

Public Satisfaction

Despite frustrations on some key urban issues, Bangkokians remain largely supportive of their governor’s performance over the past three years:

46.85% said they are “quite satisfied” with Mr Chadchart’s performance

27.10% are “very satisfied”

16.50% said they are “not very satisfied”

9.55% are “not satisfied at all”

Re-election Prospects

If the gubernatorial election were held today:

48.30% said they would vote for Mr Chadchart again

32.90% were undecided

18.65% said they would not vote for him

0.15% did not answer

Performance by Issue Area

The poll also asked Bangkokians to rate the Bangkok governor’s handling of 17 key policy areas. The answers were as follows:

1. Sidewalk improvement and management (vendors, stalls, parking):

Quite good: 42.45%

Very good: 33.35%

Not very good: 15.70%

Not good at all: 7.90%

No opinion: 0.60%

2. Addition of green space and public parks:

Quite good: 42.50%

Very good: 30.85%

Not very good: 17.30%

Not good at all: 7.60%

No opinion: 1.75%

3. Improvement of streetscape and alleys:

Quite good: 43.65%

Very good: 26.95%

Not very good: 20.00%

Not good at all: 8.95%

No opinion: 0.45%

4. Solving cleanliness, trash, dust, wastewater issues:

Quite good: 44.30%

Very good: 25.70%

Not very good: 19.60%

Not good at all: 10.05%

No opinion: 0.35%

5. Crime prevention and public safety (e.g., installing lighting and CCTV):

Quite good: 43.20%

Very good: 25.25%

Not very good: 21.30%

Not good at all: 8.60%

No opinion: 1.65%

6. Tourism promotion:

Quite good: 42.90%

Very good: 24.25%

Not very good: 17.80%

Not good at all: 8.35%

No opinion: 6.70%

7. Sports promotion:

Quite good: 43.30%

Very good: 21.45%

Not very good: 19.10%

Not good at all: 8.15%

No opinion: 8.00%

8. Flood management:

Quite good: 37.05%

Not very good: 26.40%

Very good: 21.20%

Not good at all: 15.10%

No opinion: 0.25%

9. Development of public transport (e.g., electric trains, boats):

Quite good: 42.70%

Very good: 20.90%

Not very good: 20.30%

Not good at all: 8.65%

No opinion: 7.45%

10. Public health services:

Quite good: 41.45%

Not very good: 23.70%

Very good: 19.50%

Not good at all: 9.70%

No opinion: 5.65%

11. Improvement of BMA services:

Quite good: 42.30%

Not very good: 21.45%

Very good: 19.30%

Not good at all: 13.00%

No opinion: 3.95%

12. Public demonstration management:

Quite good: 40.75%

Not very good: 20.35%

Very good: 18.55%

No opinion: 13.30%

Not good at all: 7.05%

13. Management of homelessness and begging:

Quite good: 37.95%

Not very good: 29.30%

Very good: 16.90%

Not good at all: 12.75%

No opinion: 3.10%

14. Handling education and youth Issues:

Quite good: 36.10%

Not very good: 26.40%

Very good: 16.70%

Not good at all: 10.60%

No opinion: 10.20%

15. Traffic and congestion:

Quite good: 38.75%

Not very good: 29.95%

Not good at all: 16.60%

Very good: 13.60%

No opinion: 1.10%

16. Corruption in BMA agencies:

Quite good: 27.90%

Not very good: 27.00%

Not good at all: 24.15%

Very good: 12.45%

No opinion: 8.50%

17. Solving cost-of-living problems and economic hardship:

Not very good: 36.35%

Quite good: 26.75%

Not good at all: 24.05%

Very good: 8.00%

No opinion: 4.85%

Mr Chadchart scored his highest marks in areas related to sidewalk management, public cleanliness, and green space. Similar positive results were seen for city beautification (street and alleys), crime prevention and safety measures, and promotion of tourism and sports.

However, Governor Chadchart’s lowest ratings came in areas that directly impact daily life and long-term city development, including corruption in BMA agencies, solving cost-of-living problems and economic hardship, and handling education and youth Issues.