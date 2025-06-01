Three Chinese detained in Pattaya after shooting at compatriot

Police arrest a Chinese suspect in Pattaya on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA: Three Chinese people aged 24-32 were detained in this tourist city after one of them injured a compatriot with a gunshot at a rented house on Saturday.

The three Chinese people were arrested by about 20 policemen, including plainclothes officers, while they were trying to escape. Police laid siege in the vicinity of their rented house on Soi Khao Makok 6/4 in Moo 4 village at about noon on Saturday.

Before the arrest, police rushed to the scene after being informed of a quarrel and a shooting by a group of Chinese people at the one-storey detached house at about 11.30am Saturday.

One of the three detained people, Ju Bin, 32, told police that he fired three warning shots to the ground towards Qiyang Song, 26, who was indebted to him for 500,000 baht and persistently tried to borrow more from him on Saturday.

One of the shots ricocheted and hit Mr Qiyang’s right ankle which was broken and bled excessively. The injured man was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

According to police sources, the three Chinese detainees, including a woman, had overstayed their visas.

At the rented house, police also found narcotics in a Mercedes-Benz that the group used. The group denied any involvement with the narcotics.

Police were also examining a registered 9mm pistol that Mr Ju used and a decommissioned police motorcycle found at the house earlier last week.

Mr Ju was initially charged with attempted murder and illegal firearm possession.