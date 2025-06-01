Sattahip police crack down on illegal motorbike gang at beach gathering

Listen to this article

Sattahip police set up checkpoints to intercept a motorcycle gang that had arranged a nationwide gathering at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri during the long holiday. (Photo: Facebook JS100 Radio)

Sattahip police have arrested scores of motorcyclists and impounded hundreds of illegally modified bikes after residents complained about noise and public disturbances during a long holiday weekend. The bikers had gathered from across the country at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri province, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

At 11am on Sunday, Pol Col Komsan Kamtunkaew, chief of Sattahip police station, ordered a joint operation with highway police to set up checkpoints along Route 331. The operation targeted modified motorcycles that were reportedly causing excessive noise, speeding, and posing risks to road safety. Officers intercepted numerous bikes with illegal exhaust systems, missing licence plates, and riders without helmets.

Initial inspections revealed that most of the motorcycles were small-engine models under 150cc, many of which had been altered for aesthetic appeal or performance. Some were transported on trailers or in private vehicles, with the Nang Ram and Nang Rong Beach as their final destination. The scenic coastal area, known for its natural beauty, has become a popular spot for such gatherings.

Police said several riders, upon seeing the checkpoints, abandoned their bikes or attempted to flee by riding against traffic, creating dangerous situations on the already busy roads. Authorities managed to seize over a hundred illegally modified motorcycles during the operation.

Pol Col Komsan stated that while Sattahip welcomes all tourists, public safety and respect for local communities must come first. He urged all motorists to comply with traffic laws, wear helmets, and avoid illegal modifications. “If everyone follows the rules, we can all enjoy safe and pleasant travel,” he said.