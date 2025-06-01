Motorbike helmet violation crackdown starts Sunday, Thai govt warns

Motorcyclists at Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok carry passengers, some with helmets and others without, on Nov 9, 2024. The government officially launched a nationwide helmet enforcement campaign aimed at improving road safety on Sunday. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand's government is urging the public to comply with a new mandate requiring all motorcyclists and passengers to wear crash helmets, with enforcement officially beginning today.

The measure is part of the nationwide “Safe Roads Project”, aimed at improving road safety — particularly for motorcyclists, who account for a significant share of Thailand’s road fatalities.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak announced on Sunday that, under Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act, both riders and passengers must wear protective helmets to reduce the risk of head injuries in the event of an accident. Starting June 1, violators will face fines of up to 2,000 baht. Drivers who allow passengers to ride without a helmet will be subject to a double penalty.

“The government urges the public to recognise the importance of road safety by wearing helmets, which play a critical role in preventing and reducing the severity of head injuries,” said Mr Anukul.

“This isn’t just about personal safety—it’s a step toward reshaping driving behaviour for the better.”

He added that citizens should strictly adhere to traffic laws, participate in safety awareness campaigns, and help monitor compliance to reduce violations.

The Safe Roads Project, launched by the Royal Thai Police’s Traffic Management Centre, is focused on promoting discipline on the roads and reducing traffic-related injuries and deaths. Authorities nationwide have been instructed to identify and monitor high-risk areas — including accident-prone roads and school zones — and to enforce traffic laws rigorously.