Army 'ready' but Thailand seeks peaceful solution on Cambodian border

Armoured vehicles of the Burapha Task Force move to a field in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, for an operational preparedness check by the commander of the task force on Saturday. (Photo: Directorate of Civil Affairs under the Royal Thai Army)

The Thai army has confirmed it is prepared for any possible border eventuality with Cambodia while the foreign affairs minister emphasised that a peaceful solution is possible.

“Any movements of the Thai military are meant to protect the national interest in accordance with international principles and they are prepared for any situation that may happen,” said Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree on Sunday, regarding a territorial dispute in Ubon Ratchathani province with Cambodia.

Maj Gen Winthai also said that any unilateral territorial claim by Cambodia had no international validity because both countries had already agreed to settle territorial issues through their Joint Boundary Committee (JBC).

Cambodia claimed some border areas, but both sides were well aware that claims based on different references had no effect on the real territories, the army spokesman said.

“The Thai side therefore focuses on co-existence under mutually agreed rules,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told a press conference on Sunday afternoon that he had ordered Thai members of the Thai-Cambodian JBC to meet at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday to prepare for their negotiations with Cambodian counterparts.

The meeting concerned the skirmish between Thai and Cambodian soldiers at Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28, the minister said.

Mr Maris said that he had discussed the issue with his Cambodian counterpart and the Cambodian prime minister either by phone or in person at a recent international forum, and both sides agreed to cooperate to reduce tension and use existing joint boundary mechanisms to solve the issue peacefully.

“Thailand and Cambodia are very close at both governmental and civilian levels. So, it is necessary to prevent the situation from escalating… Any serious conflict will not benefit any party,” Mr Maris said.

Regarding the incident on May 28, the minister said: “However, I insist that action by Thailand complied with the principles of international law and was proportional to the situation.”

The Directorate of Civil Affairs of the Royal Thai Army over the weekend posted a report and pictures on its Facebook page of regional army commanders boosting morale and checking preparedness of their forces near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Second Army commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang met with soldiers near the Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Phanom Dongrak district of Surin, while Maj Gen Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Task Force, met an ad hoc armoured vehicle unit in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo.