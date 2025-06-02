Cambodia 'spurred on by indecision'

Panitan: Thais in perceived disarray (photo: from Panitan Wattanayagorn Facebook page)

Cambodia has seized on Thailand's weakened security posture to roll out an aggressive three-pronged border strategy, putting the Thai defence establishment under growing strain, an international relations expert says.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Assoc Prof Panitan Wattanayagorn said Thailand's slow and fragmented national security apparatus, and a weak National Security Council, had signalled internal disarray. This perception, he said, has allowed Cambodia to exploit the situation both militarily and politically.

The Cambodian government has three key approaches, he said. The first approach involved symbolic leadership gestures: Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen defended the country's actions as necessary for sovereignty protection, while Lt Gen Hun Manith, brother of PM Hun Manet, led a high-profile visit to the conflict zone to bolster local morale.

The second involves military mobilisation. Cambodia has deployed heavy artillery, tanks, and missile systems -- including Chinese KS-1A and KS-1C units and Russian rocket launchers -- along the Thai border and vowed not to retreat, citing pre-MoU 43 land claims and leveraging nationalist sentiment to bolster domestic support amid political tensions at home.

The third strategy focuses on diplomatic reconciliation. While expressing regret for casualties, he warned that talks between Cambodian and Thai army may be slow to materialise.

He proposed a high-level border committee comprising key decision-makers. Such a committee could convene emergency meetings and make prompt decisions to swiftly address the issue.

Assoc Prof Panitan contrasted Thailand's fragmented security apparatus, bureaucratic inertia and red tape with Cambodia's swift, centralised response under Hun Sen.

This perceived weakness, he warned, has emboldened Cambodia to assert its claims, including building roads to deliver arms into the buffer zone using foreign donations.

He called for urgent coordination among Thai security agencies, emergency meetings, and greater transparency to pave the way for meaningful negotiations.

"If Thailand continues to stall, Cambodia will continue to push. We must stop playing takraw with their soldiers while our generals argue at the table," he said.

He also cautioned against overreliance on Asean mechanisms, noting some member states appear to favour Cambodia. While dismissing the likelihood of full-scale war, he did not rule out the risk of minor skirmishes.

"If Thailand fights, it loses. If it stays idle, Cambodia gains. The only path forward is a proactive, united security strategy," he concluded.