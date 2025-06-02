Officials catch 'toxic waste kingpin'

A major figure behind the illegal trade of hazardous waste has been caught operating three companies involved in processing and exporting toxic industrial dust in violation of multiple laws, the Ministry of Industry said.

Minister of Industry Akanat Promphan appointed a special task force led by Thitipas Choddaechachainun to investigate 11 steel factories using induction furnace (IF) technology in Rayong. The probe followed the closure of Sin Ke Yuan Steel and NFMR Co Ltd in Rayong province for using forged hazardous waste transport documents and falsifying waste reporting.

The factories were also unable to safely manage electric arc furnace dust, also known as "red dust", a hazardous by-product from steel melting, he said on Sunday. "During inspections of the 11 steel factories using IF technology last month, we uncovered not only the illegal production and sale of substandard steel but also a systematic operation to launder the red dust."

Instead of disposing of the waste, the dust was mixed with chemicals and sent to affiliated firms for export, he said. Investigations focused on Xie Chiang Chemical Industry (Thailand) Co Ltd in Amata City Industrial Estate, Rayong, which produces and exports zinc oxide. Officials found the company accepting red dust from domestic and foreign sources and operating unauthorised machinery.

Further inquiries revealed that a man named Pan Hongzhou owns Xie Chiang Chemical Industry (Thailand), NFMR Co Ltd and Xie Xiang Nan-Ferrous Metal Co Ltd in Prachinburi, said Ms Thitipas. The owner uses NFMR to receive the red dust, which is then passed on to Xie Xiang Nan-Ferrous Metal Co for processing into zinc ingots. Some of these ingots are sold domestically, while the remainder are sent to Xie Chiang to be converted into zinc powder for sale at home and abroad.

"This business operation essentially launders red dust by transforming industrial waste residue into products for export or sale within a network," she said, adding that the action violates the law.