Updated city plan primes for 2027 start

The long-awaited update to Bangkok's city plan is expected to come into effect in 2027, says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The plan, originally drafted in 2013 and ready for enforcement in 2019, was delayed by the Ministry of Interior, which requested additional reviews related to water and environmental zoning.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon said the fourth revision of the city plan is 70% complete and will be submitted to the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT) later this month.

The DPT had advised against excessive amendments to the 2013 version, as it had already undergone full review and approval. Tweaks to the draft plan are being made cautiously to balance government policy, academic guidance and public feedback, he said.

Key issues raised during public hearings include proposals to cancel or resize certain roads, update land-use designations to reflect current urban conditions, expand green spaces and introduce new zoning measures. "These suggestions are under review and will only be implemented if they meet all three criteria," he said.

The next step will involve finalising land-use colour codes and conducting additional public consultations before submitting the draft to the DPT's urban planning panel, he said. If approved, it will be sent to the Bangkok Provincial Planning Committee and posted publicly for 90 days to allow stakeholders to raise objections or request further changes, he said. The final version will then be formalised, a process expected to conclude in 2027, he added.

As governor Chadchart Sittipunt's first term is due to end mid-2026, the 2013 city plan will still be in effect while Bangkok is waiting for the newly updated city plan, said Mr Wisanu, adding this may result in inconsistencies with the city's current development and transformation.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij on Facebook praised the BMA's recent work in local communities, citing quick responses to traffic safety concerns and proactive flood prevention. However, he raised concern over the city's efforts to amend zoning laws, which he fears may legitimise previously illegal high-rise developments.