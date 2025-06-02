Port Authority of Thailand speeds up review of expressway link to port

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is speeding up a review of the proposed 2.25-kilometre elevated roadway project linking Bangkok Port in Klong Toey district with the Bang Na-At Narong Expressway.

Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, the PAT director, said the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project is complete and a proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Transport this year.

The PAT is now reviewing it to align with the master plan before submitting it to the PAT's board, the Ministry of Transport and finally cabinet for approval. The project will be included in the Bangkok Port master plan, which is also undergoing a review.

This review includes a design study and investment model for port development, prioritising the 520-rai area in the initial phase.

Mr Kriengkrai said construction details would be re-examined but key elements like entry and exit points would remain unchanged to avoid affecting the approved EIA.

Another public hearing will be held before work begins but no opposition to the project has been raised so far, he said. About 101 families are expected to relocate, he said.

The PAT has prepared temporary accommodation at the Klong Toey Port flats before they move permanently to the Klong Toey Smart Community, a residential development plan and part of the Bangkok Port master plan.

The proposed route linking Bangkok Port and Bang Na-At Narong Expressway would cost 4.4 billion baht, and start at Terminal 3 of Bangkok Port.

The four-lane elevated roadway will run along At Narong Road, crossing Klong Phra Khanong and the old Pak Nam railway line. It will then split into ramps connecting to the S1 expressway, providing access to Burapha Withi and Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressways.

There will be four toll gates to the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway.