More interpreters needed

Listen to this article

Participants join a sign language glossary workshop for deaf LGBTI people on April 1, 2025, as part of the Trans Health Access Thailand. Thana Boonlert

More sign language interpreters will be hired to support the 400,000 hearing-impaired people nationwide, says the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

They can offer support when such people are receiving healthcare services, struggling at work, or receiving information or legal assistance, said Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Only 202 sign language interpreters are registered with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP), he said, adding the number was too small to meet demand.

There are 432,495 hearing-impaired people, with many requiring assistance at schools and hospitals, he said. The DEP will hire more of them, this year and next.

The ministry also plans to employ more hearing-impaired people to work as interpreters so they can provide a true-to-context translation service and help those afflicted with listening difficulties improve their quality of life, Mr Varawut said. Two universities in the kingdom offer a sign language interpretation programme: Ratchasuda College, Mahidol University offers a bachelor's degree programme while Suan Dusit University provides a one-year certificate programme.

The latest initiative is being divided into three phases, including a 135-hour training course in sign language for social security officers as a short-term plan.

In the medium term, the DEP is expected to pilot the initiative by hiring independent interpreters as department officers. They are required to work at the 77 Provincial Disability Service Centres in Thailand, with an 18,000-baht monthly salary.

In this fiscal year, the subcommittee on sign language interpretation encouragement approved Suan Dusit University and the National Association of the Deaf in Thailand (NADT) as sign language interpretation assessment units, while the Deaf Thai Foundation will design an interpretation skill test, said Mr Varawut.