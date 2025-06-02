MoU to help curb use of nominees

Listen to this article

Karom Polpornklang (photo: Government House)

The Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Lands have signed an MoU to improve scrutiny of six business sectors in which Thai nominees are often used to bypass foreign ownership laws, deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said.

The initiative aims to curb the growing trend of foreigners illegally acquiring land in Thailand by registering it under a Thai nominee. The Department of Business Development will provide a list of 46,918 at-risk legal entities — 55.49% of which are in real estate and land trading — to the Department of Lands for further investigation.

Mr Karom noted the use of nominees distort market mechanisms and threaten national economic security.

To close any legal loopholes, the Anti-Money Laundering Office is also drafting a bill to allow the seizure of assets owned by businesses which use local nominees.