Thailand's Miss World hopes her success will inspire others

Listen to this article

Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri reacts after being crowned Miss World at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Suchada "Opal" Chuangsri hopes her winning the Miss World crown will inspire other young Thais to also strive for success.

"I wish our success will inspire all young Thais to dare to dream and go all the way to make that happen," she said in an answer to the congratulatory message posted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on social media.

The prime minister on Sunday thanked Opal and bandminton star Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn for bringing success to Thailand.

These two had opened a new chapter in the history of Thailand, Ms Paetongtarn said.

Opal is the first Thai to be crowned Miss World in the pageant's 72-year history, and Kunlavut the first male Thai shuttler to rise to world No.1 in badminton.

Kunlavut's new ranking will be officially announced by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

The Miss World winner also thanked her compatriots for showing support and love for her and Kunlavut, and promised to make the country proud as she represents Thailand in all the activities that come with the crown.