Five Chinese now held after shooting in Pattaya

Police display illegal items seized from five Chinese and a Thai woman following Saturday's shooting at a rented house in the Pattaya area. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Another two Chinese men and a Thai woman have been arrested as police expand their investigation into a shooting at a rented house in Pattaya's Bang Lamung district on Saturday.

Police were informed of a shooting on Saturday and rushed to the scene, a rented house on soi Khao Makok.

They arrested three Chinese nationals and impounded a Mercedes-Benz, 229.06 grams of methamphetamine, 165.83g of ketamine and 711 meth pills, an unregistered 9mm pistol and vaping gear.

They also impounded cash - Thai baht, Chinese yuan and US dollars worth 108,000 baht, Pol Maj Gen Thawatkiate Chindakuansanong, commander of Chon Buri police, said.

One suspect was found to have been injured by a ricocheting bullet, police said. The men had quarrelled over a debt.

The investigation was subsequently expanded.

On Sunday, police raided a rented room in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district of Pattaya and arrested two Chinese men and a Thai woman. Their names were not released. They also seized a gun. The two men were found have overstayed their visas.

All six suspects held to date tested positive for drugs, police said.

The Chinese suspects allegedly admitted to selling the illegal drugs to Chinese tourists at nightspots in the city.

All would face drug charges and the Chinese would also be charged with overstaying their visas, police said.

The investigation into the illegal network was continuing, targeting 1,500 Chinese whose records showed they had overstayed, Pol Maj Gen Thwatkiate said.