Man found dead in hot springs pool

Police tape surrounds the hot springs pool where a man was found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning. He had booked in on Sunday for a therapeutic overnight soak. (Photo supplied)

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a hot springs pool in Phunphin district, Surat Thani, early Monday morning.

Police said the man had a pre-existing medical condition that may have caused him to lose consciousness and drown.

The dead man was identified in media reports only as Wichan from Nakhon Si Thammarat.

He was found naked in the pool, his clothes placed neatly near the edge.

Reports said the man had travelled from Thung Yai district on Sunday evening for a therapeutic soak in the hot springs. He informed staff he planned to stay overnight. His body was discovered by another visitor early Monday morning and police were informed.

Investigators said Wichan had an underlying illness and possibly fainted in the hot water and drowned. There were no signs of foul play at the scene.

Rescuers from the Kusolsattha Foundation removed the body, which was sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Relatives had been contacted to collect the body for religious rites, police said.