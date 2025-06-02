Security guard killed during Bangkok Port robbery

Listen to this article

Police and an ambulance at the scene of the theft of impounded e-cigarettes and the death of a security guard at Bangkok Port.(Photo: Facebook FM91 Trafficpro)

A brave security guard was killed by gangsters during a daring theft of confiscated, smuggled e-cigarettes from Customs Department containers at Bangkok Port on Sunday.

The thieves reversed their vehicle into the guard, hitting him as he attempted to stop the robbery and killing him.

Police said there were six suspects in the case, and were applying for court arrest warrants.

The theft occurred on Sunday at a customs warehouse. The gangsters broke into five containers holding seized electronic cigarettes. The guard, described as an elderly man, tried to stop them and was fatally struck by the suspects’ vehicle as they made their escape.

On Monday, Tha Ruea police arrested a 41-year-old man identified only as Disorn, also known as “J”. The suspect allegedly stored goods stolen by the gang. He was charged with receiving. His testimony helped investigators identify the other suspects.

Police said they were seeking arrest warrants for all six suspects on charges including robbery causing death, property damage and trespassing. The other suspects were believed to be in hiding in Bangkok.

Security cameras recorded the moment the car reversed into the security guard, but did not capture the actual robbery. Police have not ruled out the possibility of an insider being involved and that someone in the local community may also have provided information to the gang.

A second suspect, identified as "Bird", was being questioned at Tha Ruea police station.