Chiang Mai zoo to welcome 2 new pandas from China

Listen to this article

A team from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand inspects an area in Chiang Mai Zoo to be used to house and exhibit two new pandas from China, on Sunday. (Photo: Chiang Mai Zoo Facebook page)

Chiang Mai Zoo is preparing for the arrival of two new pandas from China.

The pair is expected later this year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations on May 28.

Assoc Prof Dr Jessada Yonawanik, chairman of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPO), on Sunday led a team to inspect the areas at the zoo in Muang district to be used as habitats and exhibition zones for the pandas.

The budget expected to be spent on the construction of the new facilities was 110 million baht, with the design process already started, Mr Jessada said.

The area must be sufficiently large and natural to support the pandas' well-being and normal behaviour, he said.

Zoo director Wutthichai Muangman said the zoo was ready to follow directions from the government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the ZPO.

Authorities promised to make the management even better than when Chinese pandas Xuang Xuang and Lin Hui were housed at the zoo. The pair attracted over seven million visitors and produced a female cub, Lin Bing, in 2009.

Xuang Xuang died in 2019 at the age of 19, and Lin Hui died in 2023 at 21.

Lin Bing was returned to the Giant Panda Research and Conservation Centre in Chengdu, China, in 2013 as part of a mutual agreement.