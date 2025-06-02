Tourists flock to Pang Sawan water curtain over long weekend

“Pang Sawan Water Curtain” in Ban Rai, Uthai Thani — a water-retention weir developed under the royal initiative of His Majesty King Rama IX. (Photo: Facebook ฝายกั้นน้ำปางสวรรค์)

The Pang Sawan water curtain has been a drawcard for visitors to Uthai Thani during the current long weekend, providing a welcome boost for local business in Ban Rai district of the lower northern province.

The scenic display at the Pang Sawan check dam is part of a royal initiative by His late Majesty King Rama IX.

Built to slow water flow for agricultural use, the dam has become a popular destination thanks to its picturesque waterfall-like curtain of water and lush natural surroundings.

The four-day government holiday, ending Tuesday night, has seen a steady stream of visitors taking photos and enjoying the serene atmosphere. The site is especially stunning during the wet season, which is just beginning, when water flow intensifies, enhancing its visual appeal. Entry is free, making it an accessible attraction for all.

Many tourists said they planned to return and would recommend it to friends.

The influx of visitors has been a boon for the local economy, with stalls set up near the dam selling seasonal fruit, vegetables and handmade goods.

(Photo: Facebook ฝายกั้นน้ำปางสวรรค์)

(Photo: Facebook ฝายกั้นน้ำปางสวรรค์)

(Photo: Facebook ฝายกั้นน้ำปางสวรรค์)

(Photo: Facebook ฝายกั้นน้ำปางสวรรค์)