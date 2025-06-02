Thailand logged 65k new Covid cases, 3 deaths last week: health minister

Listen to this article

Some commuters wear face masks to protect their health as they get off a bus at Victory Monument in Bangkok last month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand recorded 65,880 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last week of May but the outbreak was waning from its yearly peak, according to the public health minister.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Monday that the new cases and fatalities were recorded from May 25 to 31.

People aged 30-39 formed the biggest group of new cases, 12,403, followed by 10,368 in their 20s and 9,590 aged 60 and over. The disease was spreading naturally in the rainy season, the minister said.

“People may be shocked with the five-digit number of new cases and I have told medical personnel to be prepared to handle the situation… However, the Division of Epidemiology reported that the outbreak has started to wane and its peak already passed,” Mr Somsak said. He did not elaborate on the peak of the outbreak this year.

The minister advised people to protect themselves by wearing face masks in risky or crowded areas, conducting self-tests to prevent unintentional transmission to vulnerable people, regularly washing hands, eating cooked food and refraining from touching faces, eyes, noses and mouths.

He said he ordered medical personnel to prepare enough medicine and medical supplies for patients and vulnerable people.

Mr Somsak said that influenza cases were also declining. The biggest group of flu patients was in the age range of five to nine years and the highest fatalities were among elderly patients and those with underlying diseases, the health minister said.