Dying child was granted final wish, to visit Moo Deng

Listen to this article

Moo Deng greets fans (Photo credit:ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง)

CHON BURI - A terminally ill six-year-old whose biggest dream was to visit the pygmy hippo Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Open Zoo has passed away, having been granted his dying wish.

The child was known affectionately as “Auto".

His poignant story was shared on Facebook by Moo Deng's keepers, “Khamoo and the gang" (ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง) on Monday.

They recounted how late last year a medical team reached out to the zoo with a special request. A child diagnosed with late-stage cancer had one final dream - to see his favourite animal, Moo Deng, in person.

“After receiving the message, we immediately informed the zoo director, who responded without hesitation: ‘Bring him in anytime,’” they wrote. “Auto visited the zoo just after the New Year holidays.”

Moo Deng has a strict daily routine and viewing time but zoo staff made special arrangements, asking visitors to allow Auto the chance to experience the moment fully.

Remarkably, Moo Deng rested near the viewing area for an unusually long time that day, as if somehow understanding the significance of the visit, Khamoo and the gang said.

Afterwards, staff took Auto to choose a new souvenir. He picked out a capybara, another animal he adored. “We were so happy to be part of creating this joyful memory for him,” the post continued.

Zoo staff described Auto as a bright, cheerful child with a gentle way of speaking. Surrounded by a caring medical team, he showed no sign of sadness throughout the visit.

The zoo was informed on Monday by doctors that Auto had passed away, much sooner than anticipated.

The story has gone viral on social media, where Auto’s parents have expressed their appreciation for the flood of support they and Auto received, praising the zoo for its compassion and kindness.

This story stands as a powerful reminder of the difference compassion and simple acts of kindness can make, even in the final moments of life.