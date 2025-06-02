Foreign exchange students injured when bus hits power pole in Bangkok

Emergency personnel work at the scene on Phahon Yothin Road in Sai Mai district, where a tour bus crashed into a roadside power pole on Monday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

At least ten passengers were injured when the brakes of a tour bus carrying Indian exchange students failed, causing the vehicle to crash into a roadside power pole on Phahon Yothin Road near Kor Por Aor Intersection in Bangkok on Monday.

The incident occurred at 11am on the outbound side of the road in Sai Mai district, according to rescuers from Bangkhen Fire and Rescue who rushed to the scene.

The bus, operated by the ATS Travel Group, was travelling from Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province to the Asian Institute of Technology in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province, according to media reports.

The driver, identified only as Nikom, 45, said there were 45 Indian students on board.

About 200 metres before the scene of the accident, he started to apply the brakes as he knew there was a traffic light ahead. However, the brakes failed.

To avoid hitting other vehicles waiting at the red light, he decided to veer off the road, resulting in the crash with the power pole, he said. There was smoke coming from the engine shortly after the crash.

The rescuers took about 30 minutes to help a guide who was trapped in the left front of the bus. Other passengers were able to evacuate by opening emergency doors and windows.

Ten exchange students were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to investigators from Sai Mai police station.

The fire and rescue team were able to control the smoke, with police investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident.