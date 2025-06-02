Foreigners accidentally pay B22,000 for coffee

Two foreign customers make a mistake, overpaying the bill at the Mount Wind Tree Cafe. (Photo: Mount Wind Tree Cafe Facebook page.)

Two foreigners accidentally paid more than 22,000 baht for two coffees at a cafe in Nakhon Ratchasima province and left without realising it, but the story ended happily.

The foreign cyclist is seen accidentally overpaying by nearly 22,000 baht in this still shot posted on the Mount Wind Tree Cafe Facebook page.

The incident occurred on May 31 at the Mount Wind Tree Cafe in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

According to the café, the two foreigners were cyclists and stopped there for a coffee. They settled the bill by bank transfer using a phone, and had accidentally overpayed by a huge amount.

The bill was 221.50 baht, about US$6.74. They mistakenly transferred 22,150 baht in payment, or $673.87 based on current rates.

The shop later posted an announcement, seeking help finding them and returning the overpayment.

On June 1, the café updated their Facebook page, confirming they had successfully contacted the customer, Ben Jacobs, and processed the refund through the bank.