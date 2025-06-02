4.5-magnitude quake in Chiang Mai, felt across 5 provinces
Thailand
General

4.5-magnitude quake in Chiang Mai, felt across 5 provinces

PUBLISHED : 2 Jun 2025 at 16:19

WRITER: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Earthquake Observation Division of Thailand's Meteorological Department marked the epicentre of the earthquake in Chiang Mai on Google Maps.
An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was detected in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai on Monday afternoon and it was felt in many districts of five provinces.

The Department of Mineral Resources said the quake happened one kilometre underground in tambon Mae Pang of Phrao district, Chiang Mai, at 2.07pm.

The department considered the earthquake “light” and attributed it to the movement of the Mae Tha fault.

The quake was felt in Chiang Dao, Doi Saket, Fang, Mae Ai, Mae Taeng, Mae Wang, Muang, Phrao, San Sai and Saraphi districts of Chiang Mai; Koh Kha district of Lampang; Muang district of Lamphun; Pai district of Mae Hong Son; and Dok Kham Tai district of Phayao, the department reported.

