UN eyes Wat Phra Mahathat's credentials

Listen to this article

Buddhists in Nakhon Si Thammarat attend an event on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, the province’s main Buddhist temple in 2019. Nujaree Rakrun

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will welcome experts from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos), arriving this week to assess Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat province for potential designation as a World Heritage Site.

The ministry recently received a report from Chayanan Pakdeejit, secretary-general of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep), the central coordinating agency for the World Heritage Convention.

According to the report, Onep was informed last Friday by Icomos, which serves as anadvisory body to the World Heritage Committee, that its experts would visit to discuss its eligibility for World Heritage Site status. Onep is now working with relevant agencies to decide on a suitable time for the visit.

The move comes following cabinet approval on Jan 28.

The delegation will survey Wat Phra Mahathat and surrounding areas as well as meet with government agencies, the private sector, local residents and academic institutions to gather data before presenting their findings to the World Heritage Committee.

Thailand’s nomination highlights Wat Phra Mahathat’s religious diversity, spiritual continuity and artistic elements reflecting the influence of Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism and Theravada Buddhism, which are the religions that have spread across maritime Southeast Asia for about 1,500 years.

The temple serves as a vital religious and cultural hub, showcasing a blend of indigenous beliefs, Hinduism and Buddhism through unique and enduring traditions, including ancestor worship, merit-making, the Nora dance, Brahmanical rituals and local arts.

This latest development marks a significant step forward in Wat Phra Mahathat’s journey to becoming a World Heritage Site.

Residents in Nakhon Si Thammarat have also been invited to extend a warm welcome to the Icomos experts and help them appreciate the profound cultural heritage of the province and southern Thailand in general during their visit.