Cambodia border stays open for now

The Thai government has specifically asked the military not to close crossings with Cambodia in order to send a message to its counterpart over the border that it's business as usual, in response to vows that a complaint would soon be filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over disputed areas.

The Thai army had recently notified the government about Cambodian troops trespassing and requested permission to temporarily shut down the Thai-Cambodian border in response, said a source familiar with the matter.

The army reasoned that if no action was taken to deter Cambodian forces, that would be tantamount to acceptance of the tactic, said the source.

The army, however, was simply told to put closure on hold, said the source.

The government cited possible negative impacts of the shutdown on Thailand's already battered economy to support its stance, said the source.

It also asked the army to wait until the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) has finished discussing ways to resolve a new wave of border disputes, sparked by the latest clash between Thai and Cambodian troops near the Chong Bok border area last Wednesday.

According to another source, after news broke of the Thai military considering shutting border crossings for security reasons following growing patriotic sentiment observed in Cambodia, Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia's deputy prime minister and minister of national defence, promptly called Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Gen Tea Seiha asked his Thai counterpart to keep the border open after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reportedly set up the talks between the two countries' ministers, said the same source.

Meanwhile, in Cambodia, Senate President Hun Sen has warned that if the border dispute is not resolved through the ICJ, it could lead to a situation like the one in Gaza, where Israel and Hamas appear to be locked in an endless conflict, reported The Phnom Penh Post.

Addressing a meeting of the National Assembly and Senate Joint Committee yesterday, Hun Sen said that Cambodia's invitation to Thailand to join it in filing a joint case at the ICJ was a respectful way of offering the neighbouring kingdom a way to resolve the issue diplomatically.

He noted that a 2000 memorandum of understanding signed by both countries is no longer viable, as it has lasted 25 years with no resolution. He also highlighted the fact that a Cambodian soldier was killed in the latest clash.

Hun Sen also stated that Cambodia will appeal to the UN Security Council for intervention if further fighting erupts.

Thai army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree also responded to a social media post by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in which he indicated that the JBC would discuss Cambodia's proposal to take the dispute over the ownership of Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch and Ta Kwai, the ancient Khmer ruins near the border in Surin province, and the Emerald Triangle, an area bordering Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province, Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Champassak province in Laos to the ICJ.

"That's a totally different matter which has nothing to do with the latest border dispute over an overlapping claims area, which has not been formally demarcated," said Maj Gen Winthai.

As previously agreed, both Thai and Cambodian sides have agreed to govern their disputed areas in such a way as not to alter the geographical condition of them, or build up troop presences or place artillery facing the direction of Thailand, he said.

"But what happened recently was that a new trench was found that had been dug by Cambodian troops in the disputed area," he said.

"Both sides had better start following the previously agreed terms before resolving to use any new mechanisms," he said, referring to the Cambodian leader's comments that he would seek ICJ intervention.

"Cambodia hopes that the Thai side will agree to jointly bring these issues to the International Court of Justice to prevent further armed confrontation caused by border uncertainty," Hun Manet said during a meeting between MPs and senators.

Military clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbours erupted in 2008 and have led to several years of sporadic violence, resulting in at least 28 deaths.

The most recent occurred Wednesday, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a location known as the Emerald Triangle -- a joint border area between Cambodia, Thailand and Laos.

The day after, Cambodia's foreign ministry sent a letter to the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh demanding "an immediate and thorough investigation" into what it described as the "unprovoked attack".

Describing the incident as "a violation of Cambodian sovereignty", Phnom Penh said it remained committed to resolving the issue through "peaceful and diplomatic avenues".

He added that the dispute was being "incited by small extremist groups in both countries", which could lead to further clashes.