UTN future at risk as MPs mull Suchart's new party

Listen to this article

The future of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) appears increasingly uncertain as about 20 of its MPs are reportedly preparing to defect to the newly formed New Opportunity Party (NP) led by Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin.

Speaking on the Inside Thailand TV programme, Mr Suchart said that around 20 MPs were contemplating the move.

"If they think that [joining] another party will give them more freedom of expression, or find the other party to be better aligned with their political ideals, I think it is reasonable for them to make the switch," he said.

He hinted that more UTN MPs are considering the move, though many are still undecided due to concerns about maintaining their political roles.

"If it's not the right place for me, I'd rather leave," Mr Suchart added, stressing the importance of political compatibility.

While he downplayed claims of a serious internal rift within the UTN, he also said the party may suit certain factions better than others.

Mr Suchart said he has regularly met with UTN MPs considering jumping ship over the past 5-6 months over dinner to discuss the future of their political careers, and found that many had made the decision to move months ago.

"About 90% of the MPs who attended the dinners had made up their minds months earlier, but were cautious due to political sensitivity," he said.

Mr Suchart stopped short of confirming whether Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, UTN's deputy leader, will follow suit.

However, he took the time to criticise UTN chief Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, saying there was a lot of frustration over the party's unclear direction and lack of communication.

Separately, UTN founder Seksakol Atthawong accused Mr Pirapan of creating rifts by favouring a close circle of allies and mismanaging the party he was entrusted with.

Mr Seksakol claimed he had received many calls from MPs worried about the party's public image and lack of unity.

He urged Mr Pirapan to step down.