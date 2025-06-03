Chiang Mai Zoo to welcome 2 new pandas

Listen to this article

Chiang Mai Zoo is preparing for the arrival of two new pandas from China.

The pair are expected later this year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations on May 28. Assoc Prof Dr Jessada Yonawanik, chairman of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPO), on Sunday led a team to inspect the areas at the zoo in Muang district to be used as habitats and exhibition zones for the pandas.

The budget expected to be spent on the construction of the new facilities was 110 million baht, with the design process already started, Mr Jessada said.

The area must be sufficiently large and natural to support the pandas' well-being and normal behaviour, he said.

Zoo director Wutthichai Muangman said the zoo was ready to follow directions from the government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the ZPO. Authorities promised to make the management even better than when the pandas Xuang Xuang and Lin Hui were at the zoo.