Miss World hopes to inspire

Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri hopes her winning the Miss World crown will inspire other young Thais to also strive for success.

"I wish our success will inspire all young Thais to dare to dream and go all the way to make that happen," she said in response to a congratulatory message posted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on social media.

The PM on Sunday thanked Opal and badminton star Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn for bringing success to Thailand.

These two have opened a new chapter in the history of Thailand, Ms Paetongtarn said.

Suchata: 'Dare to dream'

Opal is the first Thai to be crowned Miss World in the pageant's 72-year history, and Kunlavut is the first male Thai shuttler to rise to world No.1 in badminton.

Kunlavut's new ranking will be officially announced by the Badminton World Federation today.

The Miss World winner also thanked her compatriots for showing support and love for her and Kunlavut, and promised to make the country proud as she represents Thailand in all the activities that come with the crown.