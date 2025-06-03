Country can cope with Covid-19, Somsak says

Listen to this article

The public health system is well-equipped to handle the spread of Covid-19 after 65,880 new cases and three deaths were reported during May 25-31, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said yesterday.

According Mr Somsak, the highest infection rate during this period was observed among people aged 30-39 (12,403 cases), followed by those aged 20-29 (10,368 cases) and the elderly aged 60 and over (9,590).

He said that infections were expected to continue during the rainy season, and the high infection rate might cause alarm among the public.

Citing the Bureau of Epidemiology, he said the Covid-19 outbreak had also passed its peak and the number of infections was expected to fall, adding the healthcare system is remaining vigilant and is fully prepared to provide care to Covid-19 patients and vulnerable groups.

However, he strongly urged people to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention protocols, including wearing face masks when outside, avoiding crowded areas and washing their hands frequently.

Those who suspect they have the virus should take ATK tests and self-isolate to avoid its spread, especially to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Mr Somsak also said that influenza infections were also decreasing. While the highest number of infections was reported among children aged 5-9, fatalities are high among those over 60 and people with chronic health problems.

The government's influenza vaccination campaign has also reduced fatalities, and in the 2025 fiscal year, six million vaccine doses, instead of 4.5 million, will be provided to vulnerable groups, he added.