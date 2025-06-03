Govt allays concerns about UHC scheme

Listen to this article

The government downplayed worries about the viability of the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) scheme, saying a record 265 billion baht has been earmarked for the fund this year.

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration is committed to keeping the scheme up and running, as it is an integral part of the government's public health policy.

He also dismissed reports which claim the fund is suffering financial losses that could lead to its closure within the next three years.

For the 2026 fiscal year, Mr Jirayu said the government has allocated over 265 billion baht to the National Health Security Office (NHSO), which oversees Universal Healthcare Coverage -- the most since the programme was conceived.

The spokesman said the record allocation reflected the government's commitment to developing the nation's public health sector, which is one of its flagship policies.

"There's nothing to be concerned about. The Universal Healthcare Coverage won't shrink, it will only expand in the future as the government will ensure its ability to improve the health of Thai citizens," said Mr Jirayu.

The budget will be used to expand services in all dimensions, he said, including the use of telemedicine and related technology to reach more people, as well as expanding the National List of Essential Drugs to include more drugs to treat more advanced illnesses.

It will also be used to fund health promotion initiatives for scheme subscribers, including those meant to help prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and promote access to medical care, from basic primary services to more advanced treatments.

Mr Jirayu also said that the budget will also be used to help boost the domestic production of medical equipment, which will ultimately bring down healthcare costs, he added.

For instance, he said, the NHSO has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seiko Instruments on the production of dental handpieces, which will reduce the need to import such kits from abroad.

It will save the government about three billion baht a year, he said.