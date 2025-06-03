Public urged to mark Queen's birthday today

The government is encouraging the public to take part in celebrations to mark Her Majesty the Queen's birthday today.

Deputy government spokesman, Karom Phonphonklang, said the Interior Ministry has been tasked with coordinating various events across the country to mark Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's birthday.

Shrines with Her Majesty's image have been set up for the public to pay their respects to the Queen, and temples have been instructed to hold chanting ceremonies to mark the occasion, he said. Provincial governors will lead ceremonies at provincial halls while district chiefs will lead events at district offices or other designated locations.

Meanwhile, several organisations will also mobilise volunteers to carry out public works and organise charity drives throughout the month.

The Interior Ministry held its own commemorative event yesterday at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the event, with monks led by the temple's assistant abbot, Somdet Phra Maha Weerawong, accepting the alms offered.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has also opened an online page accessible from [www.royaloffice.th] where netizens can wish Her Majesty a happy birthday.